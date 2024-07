Stratford Library Events in the Second Half of July

Summer Storytimes: Summer storytimes continue through July, with various sessions including Music Time, Preschool Storytimes, and Baby Lapsit.

Children’s Craft Table: Weekly summer crafts with teen volunteers continue throughout July (closed July 4). The craft table is open Monday-Thursday, 10am-12pm and 2pm-6:30pm, and Fridays from 10am-12pm.

Book Scientists: Book Scientist kits with the theme “National Parks” will be available on July 26. Registration is required.

Stomp Rockets: A Stomp Rockets program for ages 6-10 will be held on Wednesday, July 17, at 2pm. Registration is required.

Kindness Club: The Kindness Club meets on Thursday, July 18, at 4pm for ages 6-11. Registration is required.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover & Picnic: Drop off stuffed animals on Tuesday, July 23, from 4:30-6:30pm and pick them up on Wednesday, July 24, at 11:00am for a picnic. Registration is required.

Bird Feeder Building Craft: A Bird Feeder Building Craft for ages 8 and up with an adult will be held on Wednesday, July 24, at 2pm. Registration is required.

Christmas In July: A Christmas in July party for ages 6-12 will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 3:30pm. Registration is required.

LEGO Club: LEGO Club for ages 5-12 will meet on Saturday, July 27, at 11:00 am. Registration is required.

Summer Art: A summer art program for ages 7-12 will be held on Tuesday, July 30, at 4pm. Registration is required.

Candy Olympics: A Candy Olympics event for ages 8-12 will be held on Wednesday, July 31, at 4pm. Registration is required.

Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.