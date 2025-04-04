Three Arrested Following Smoke Shop Inspections in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, CT – On March 26, 2025, the Fairfield Police Department Detective Division, working in collaboration with several state agencies, conducted inspections at multiple smoke shops in town. The operation involved the Department of Consumer Protection, Department of Mental Health Services, Department of Labor, and Department of Revenue Services.

The inspections uncovered a large quantity of illegal THC products including vape pens, edibles, pre-rolls, and marijuana. The Fairfield Police Department’s Quality of Life Unit seized the contraband, and investigations into the businesses remain ongoing.

Two individuals, Aseel Alsaidi and Jabar Saidi, were arrested at US 1 Vape Shop and charged with possession of marijuana over eight ounces with intent to sell, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia in a drug factory situation. A third individual, Issa Albahari, was arrested at World Smoke & Cigar and charged with possession of marijuana over one kilogram with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia in a drug factory situation.

Both establishments were also cited for illegally selling vape or nicotine products to a person under the age of 21. All three individuals are scheduled to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on April 9, 2025.