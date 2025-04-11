Bassick High School Students Build on Success with Second Plane in Bridgeport Public Schools’ Tango Flight Program

Bridgeport, CT —Students at Bassick High School are currently building their second 12-foot-long aircraft as part of the groundbreaking Tango Flight program. This marks a significant milestone in a journey that began in 2022, following the successful completion and flight of their first two-seat plane in July 2024. The students, in collaboration with Three Wing Aviation at Sikorsky Memorial Airport, tested and certified the aircraft, allowing them to experience firsthand the culmination of their hard work.

“The first plane was an extraordinary achievement, and now our students are building on that success,” said Aaron Hollander, CEO of First Aviation Services and founder of Tango Flight. “Their dedication, passion, and persistence continue to inspire.”

The new 12-foot-long aircraft, expected to be completed by 2026, is another reflection of the students’ growth, teamwork, and hands-on learning. The Tango Flight program provides students with invaluable experience in STEM fields and aviation, along with certifications in key skills such as sheet metal work, riveting, and drilling—opening doors to careers in the aviation industry.

In addition to the ongoing success of the program, Bassick High School’s new, state-of-the-art facilities, opening in 2026, will provide dedicated, expansive spaces to support the Tango Flight program’s continued growth and ensure students have the resources they need to thrive in aviation projects.

Principal Dr. Joseph Raiola expressed his pride: “Seeing our students work together to build and fly an airplane has been an incredibly rewarding experience. With the new school opening in 2026, we are confident that our students will have even more opportunities to succeed.”

Interim Superintendent Dr. Royce Avery emphasized the program’s broader impact: “Tango Flight shows how innovative educational opportunities inspire students to pursue their dreams. We are working alongside our community to ensure students have the resources they need, and we will continue to fight for opportunities that help them succeed.”

With continued support from Three Wing Aviation and mentorship from aviation industry professionals, the second 12-foot-long aircraft is set to take flight in 2026, furthering the students’ educational and career opportunities in aviation.