Six Arrested in Multi-Town Fentanyl Busts—Firearms, Cash, and an Aston Martin Seized

On March 27, 2025, Narcotics, Vice, and Intelligence Detectives observed Nicholas Chiarantano, 37, conduct a suspected drug transaction in a Stratford parking lot. After he entered a GMC Yukon, detectives stopped the vehicle and found both Chiarantano and the driver in possession of approximately 8 grams of heroin/fentanyl. Chiarantano was charged with illegal sales of a narcotic substance. He was held on a $5,000 bond and given a court date of April 4, 2025.

The driver, Chester Chambers, 74, was also arrested during the same stop. In addition to the heroin/fentanyl, detectives found Chambers was illegally carrying a firearm. He was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal transfer of a firearm, and illegal possession of a narcotic substance. He was held on a $5,000 bond and given the same April 4 court date.

On April 1, 2025, detectives executed two search warrants at 95 North Bishop Avenue in Bridgeport—one for the home and another for Dwayne Upchurch, 31. While watching the home, officers saw Upchurch approach a 2015 Aston Martin and appear to conduct a drug transaction. Detectives intervened and seized 59.2 grams of fentanyl, $1,142 in cash, two phones, and the Aston Martin. Upchurch was charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to sell over one ounce of heroin. He was held on a $50,000 bond and issued an April 11 court date.

Dean Williams, 45, was the driver of the Aston Martin and is also a convicted felon. He was charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to sell over one ounce of heroin. He was held on a $50,000 bond and given the same April 11 court date.

On April 10, 2025, detectives stopped Ricky Upchurch, 60, on Wiklund Avenue in Stratford as part of a narcotics investigation. Search warrants were executed on his person, home, and 2013 Nissan Altima. Detectives recovered 518 grams of fentanyl, 29 grams of crack cocaine, 231 grams of powder cocaine, $8,000 in cash, and the vehicle. Upchurch was charged with operating a drug factory, possession with intent to sell over one ounce of heroin, possession with intent to sell over half an ounce of cocaine, and possession with intent to sell narcotics (third offense). He was held on a $500,000 bond and given a court date of April 24, 2025.