Best Youth Performance of the Year!CYP Tackles Cyberbullying with their Unforgettable Show “Without A Trace” At Warren Harding High School May 15th, 1 PM

Bridgeport, Connecticut – Creative Youth Productions is excited to announce that we will be performing at Warren Harding High School, located at 379 Bond Street in Bridgeport, CT, on May 15th, 2025. Creative Youth Productions’ staff was welcomed by Harding administrators Mr. Thompson and Mr. Jackson to view their new school built in 2018. Harding has been a staple in the Bridgeport community, having partnerships with prominent organizations such as Bridgeport Hospital, the University of Bridgeport, and Fairfield University.

Harding’s goal is to “ensure that our students graduate ready and equipped to enter the world of tertiary education, work, and beyond; with at least one college credit towards their intended major or skill certification.” Harding has a state-of-the-art theater that is manned by skilled students and staff. We at CYP are thrilled to utilize the space for our most requested and praised play, “Without A Trace.”

The show will tackle topics about cyberbullying, art education, and suicide. It is an original play written by our staff and youth. Some experiences in the play came from our youth’s personal lives. Three talented students are bullied by a troubled student from school, however, they find resolution in the arts. When one (main) character can’t receive access, it leads to an inner battle and a struggle for belonging or purpose in this world.

“Without A Trace” premiered at the Bijou Theater in downtown Bridgeport, June 2024. The show received high remarks from not only the Bijou personnel but also those in the Bridgeport community who stated, “This show should be presented in all schools.” CYP has been asked to perform this brilliant show again, but this time, touring Bridgeport schools.

On March 21st, a sample of “Without A Trace” was performed at Achievement First Middle, starring their students ranging from 5th to 7th grade. The show was a success. We have confirmed a date with Harding High School for May 15th at 1:00 PM, and we are honored to present a 45-minute show followed by a Q&A session with Harding students. CYP wants to share the importance of mental health in urban communities and how art has been proven to help young individuals conquer everyday life struggles as it has done for students in our program.

Creative Youth Productions has been performing throughout Fairfield County for over 20 years. Our nonprofit program teaches youth about art education through creative writing, public speaking, and performing. We accept youth aged 8 to 25, and we offer work to those starting at age 12.

Students can be promoted from performers to youth leaders and receive a stipend for their efforts. Responsibilities may include assisting in classes and reviewing routines and practices. Creative Youth Productions produces original plays that encourage unique creativity.

Our executive director, Donna Sue DeGuzman, emphasizes the importance of the arts, stating, “Students need the arts; without encouraging creativity, how can we expect children to cultivate the necessary skills for adulthood and effectively collaborate with others in the workforce?”

Come join us at Harding High School and support our talented youth. “Without A Trace” will have you laughing, crying, and inspired.