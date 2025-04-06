STRATFORD LIBRARY CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY BENEFIT “Mardi Gras Magic” is Set for April 26th

The Stratford Library Board of Trustees will present its annual fundraiser for the library on Saturday, April 26, beginning at 6:30 pm.

The 20th annual gala event, entitled “Mardi Gras Magic”, will be held at the Blackhawk Country Club, 385 Oronoque Lane in Stratford and will raise crucial funds for collections, programs, and services to the community.

“Mardi Gras Magic” is an unforgettable evening dedicated to making a lasting impact, featuring a performance by local singing sensation Cidalia Kettles. Guests will enjoy an open bar for wine and beer, a cash bar for cocktails, a passed appetizer reception, a gourmet dinner buffet, a strolling magician, and a crowd-pleasing DJ for dancing.

Guests are encouraged to dress for Mardi Gras, and original, hand-crafted masks will be available for purchase. For added excitement, there will be a silent online auction, local treasures drawings, and a 50/50 raffle. Those unable to attend the benefit may support the Library by participating in the silent auction online, which closes the night of the Gala.

Tickets & Reservations

Tickets for the event are $80 per person and include dinner and entertainment. Discounts of up to $65 off are available for a table of 8 people.

For further information about the silent auction or ticket reservations for “Mardi Gras Magic”, call the Stratford Library at 203.385.4166 or visit:

https://stratfordlibrary.org/gala-2025/