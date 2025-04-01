Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY KIDS EVENTS IN APRIL

Apr 1, 2025

1. April Storytimes

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. offers weekly storytimes for children.

Schedule:

  • Mondays – Toddler Time for ages 0-2
  • Tuesdays – Preschool Storytime for ages 3-5
  • Thursdays – Baby Lapsit for babies 0-18 months
  • Fridays – Friday Fun with stories and songs for ages 1-5

Storytimes meet at 10:30 am. Enjoy early literacy activities and meet other families.

Spring Storytimes end April 11.

📍 To register: Visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events.
📞 For more information: Call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

2. LEGO Club

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer LEGO Club on Thursday, April 3 at 4:00pm.

  • For ages: 5-12
  • Location: Children’s Program Room
  • Activity: Build LEGO creations with friends!

📍 To register: Visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events.
📞 For more information: Call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

3. Preschool Art

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. for some creative fun!

📅 Date: Saturday, April 5 at 11:00am
👦 For ages: 3-7
📍 Location: Children’s Program Room

📍 To register: Visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events.
📞 For more information: Call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

4. Around The World with The Hungry Caterpillar: Slovakia

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. for “Around the World with The Hungry Caterpillar”!

📅 Date: Monday, April 7 at 4:00pm
👦 For ages: 4-12
📖 Activity: Listen to The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle in English and Slovak.
🌍 Learn about: Slovak culture, food, and more!

📌 Registration is required.

📍 To register: Call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

5. Science Club

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. for our new Science Club, featuring different activities every month!

📅 Date: Tuesday, April 8 at 6:00pm
👦 For ages: 7-12
🧪 April’s session: uCreate Fun!

📌 Registration is required.

📍 To register: Visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events.
📞 For more information: Call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

6. Kids Lego Robotics Club

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. for a Lego Robotics workshop!

📅 Date: Wednesday, April 9 at 4:00pm
👦 For ages: 7-12
🤖 Activity: Build and code using LEGO Spike Essential kits (thanks to a grant from the Stratford Rotary Club).
📍 Location: Children’s Program Room

📌 Registration is required.

📍 To register: Visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events.
📞 For more information: Call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

7. Sew A Circle Skirt

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. for a sewing class to make your own Circle Skirt!

📅 Start Date: Thursday, April 10 at 4:00pm
🧵 Sessions: Continues weekly on Thursdays until finished (2-4 sessions based on progress).
👦 For ages: 8 to adult
📍 Location: Library

🪡 What you’ll learn:

  • How to make your own pattern
  • How to sew a Circle Skirt

🎨 Supplies: Bring your own fabric; other materials will be provided.

📌 Registration is required.

📍 For more information: Call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

8. Book Scientists

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer Book Scientist kits for children!

📅 Themes:
📖 April 11 – Earth Day
📖 April 25 – Language

👦 For ages: 3-12
📦 Each kit includes: Books and activities (books must be returned, but you keep everything else!).

📌 Registration is required.

📍 To register: Visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events.
📞 For more information: Call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

9. Seed Library Grab ‘n’ Go

Pick up free seed kits from the Stratford Library Children’s Dept.!

📅 Flower Seeds:
🌼 April 14 – Zinnias
🌸 April 28 – California Blue Bells

📅 Vegetable Seeds:
🥕 April 4 – Radishes
🥬 April 18 – Lettuce

📦 Each kit includes: Seeds and planting instructions.

📌 Registration is required, but drop-ins are welcome as supplies last.

📍 To register: Visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events.
📞 For more information: Call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

10. Pet Care 101 with the CT Humane Society

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. and the CT Humane Society for a Pet Care 101 program!

📅 Date: Tuesday, April 15 at 1:00pm
👦 For ages: 8-12
🐾 Learn about:

  • The basics of pet care
  • Costs associated with pet ownership
  • How to choose the right pet for your family

📌 Registration is required.

📍 To register: Visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events.
📞 For more information: Call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

11. Learn to Crochet

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. is offering beginner crochet lessons!

📅 Date: Wednesday, April 16 at 6:00pm
👦 For ages: 9 to adult
🧶 What you’ll learn: Basic crochet skills
📦 Supplies: Provided by the library

📌 Registration is required.

📍 To register: Visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events.
📞 For more information: Call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

12. Kids Podcasting Club

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. for a Podcasting Club and start recording your own stories!

📅 Date: Thursday, April 17 at 2:00pm
👦 For ages: 7-13 (with a parent/guardian)
🎙 What you’ll do: Record stories, book recommendations, and insights with guidance from librarians and uCreate volunteers.

📌 Registration is required.

📍 To register: Visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events.
📞 For more information: Call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

13. Piano with Friends

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer Piano with Friends: Music Basics!

📅 Date: Saturday, April 19 at 2:30pm
👦 For ages: 7-12
🎵 What you’ll learn:

  • Basic music notes
  • How to find keys on a music keyboard

📍 Location: Children’s Program Room
📌 Note: This class does not replace professional piano lessons.

📌 Registration is required.

📍 To register: Visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events.
📞 For more information: Call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

14. Nutmeg Book Group

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. Nutmeg Book Group for a discussion on April’s book pick:

📖 Book: Anybody Here Seen Frenchie?
📅 Date: Monday, April 21 at 6:00pm
👦 For Grades: 4-6
📍 Location: Children’s Program Room

📦 Books are provided to registered participants courtesy of the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund.

📌 Registration is required.

📍 To register: Visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events.
📞 For more information: Call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

15. Ready for Kindergarten Grab ‘n’ Go

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. is offering a Grab ‘n’ Go activity kit to help preschoolers get ready for kindergarten!

📅 Pick-Up Begins: Wednesday, April 23
👦 For ages: 3-5
🎒 What’s included: A new activity each month to support kindergarten readiness.

📌 Registration is required.

📍 To register: Visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events.
📞 For more information: Call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

16. Junior Scientists Grab ‘n’ Go: Grass Heads

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer a Junior Scientists Grab ‘n’ Go activity for kids to experiment with growing grass in a cup!

📅 Pick-Up Begins: Thursday, April 24
👦 For ages: 4-7
🔬 Activity: A hands-on science experiment with adult assistance.

📌 Registration is required.

📍 To register: Visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events.
📞 For more information: Call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

17. Math Grab ‘n’ Go

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. is offering a math Grab ‘n’ Go kit focused on multiplication!

📅 Pick-Up Begins: Wednesday, April 30
👦 For ages: 6-10
Activity: A fun and educational way to practice multiplication skills.

📌 Registration is required.

📍 To register: Visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events.
📞 For more information: Call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

