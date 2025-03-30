STRATFORD LIBRARY TEEN EVENTS IN APRIL 2025

4/8: 3:00-4:30 pm: Candy Sushi

Make “sushi” out of candy and other sweet treats!

Location: Teen Department.

Grades: 6-12. No registration required.

4/9: 4:30-5:30 pm: Bedazzle the Bank

April is Financial Literacy Month. To celebrate the importance of saving money, come decorate your very own piggy bank. Come prepared with your coolest designs so you can proudly drop your coins and dollars at home.

Location: Lovell Room.

Grades: 6-12. No registration required.

4/10: All Day: Let’s Get Loud for Your Library

It’s National Library Week & we want to let our elected officials know just how much our library means to us! Stop by & write your personal note & we will get it in the mail. Every voice should be heard.

Location: Teen Department.

Grades: 6-12. No registration required.

4/14: 4:30-5:30 pm: Express Yourself: Black Out Poetry

Words are POWERFUL! They can be used in positive or negative ways. Let’s create some poetry magic with pages from other works of art. Not into poetry? That is ok! Create a story based on what you would like to express.

Location: Lovell Room.

Grades: 9-12. Registration required.

4/21: 3:30-5:00 pm: DIY Make Your Own Pillow

We’re celebrating National Pillow Fight Day by learning how to stuff & sew your own pillow. Maybe we can go outside & have a pillow fight to see how our creations hold up!

Location: Lovell Room.

Grades: 6-12. Registration required.

4/23: 3:30-4:30 pm: Open Art

Calling all artists! Join us in the Teen Department to draw, paint, or sculpt whatever you like! We’ll provide all the supplies, you bring your artistic inspiration!

Location: Teen Department.

Grades: 6-12. No registration required.

4/28: 4:30-5:30 pm: Express Yourself: Emoji Painting

Sometimes life can be an emotional roller coaster! Come express yourself artistically while we discuss positive ways to deal with emotions. All supplies provided.

Location: Lovell Room.

Grades: 9-12. Registration required.