Stratford Police Conduct Prostitution Sting Operations, 15 Arrested

The Stratford Police Department’s Narcotics, Vice, and Intelligence (NVI) Unit conducted multiple prostitution sting operations at local motels in February and March. These operations stemmed from a 2024 armed robbery incident in which a man attempting to solicit prostitution was targeted. That investigation led to the arrests of two men and a woman.

Based on intelligence gathered from the 2024 case, police determined that prostitution was prevalent at certain motels in Stratford. The recent sting operations confirmed these findings, resulting in the arrest of 15 individuals, all charged with Patronizing Prostitution. Among those arrested were Artan Ismaili, Marcin Kazmierczak, Daniel Matias, David Alterio, Leuris Pena-Perez, Jamel Michael, Rochelle Smith, Ruben Guaman-Pomavilla, George Lawrence, Charles Sosa, David Diaz, Julio Dacruz, Gary Robert Martino, Suvav Woodward, and Hector Doval.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, police have not disclosed the names of the motels involved.