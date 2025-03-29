STRATFORD TOWN PLANNER, SUSMITHA ATTOTA, APPOINTED AS PLANNING & ZONING ADMINISTRATOR

STRATFORD – Stratford’s Town Planner, Susmitha Attota, will take over as the Planning and Zoning Administrator, effective immediately. With almost 25 years of experience in municipal planning, Susmitha brings a comprehensive understanding of long-range, strategic planning and zoning knowledge to the role. Before becoming Town Planner for Stratford in 2018, she worked in several communities, including municipalities in southeast Florida, upstate New York, and Connecticut.

Susmitha has a Master’s Degree in City and Regional Planning, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture. She is certified with the American Institute of Certified Planners and the Connecticut Association of Zoning Enforcement Officials.

In her role as Town Planner for Stratford, Susmitha managed a variety of long-range plans for the town, including the development of the most recent update of the Town’s Plan of Conservation and Development, the planning and ongoing implementation of Complete Streets, and the development of coastal resiliency plan updates, all in addition to pursuing grant funding for the implementation of coastal resiliency projects. She has also served as primary staff to the Town’s Planning Commission, Architectural Review Board, and Greenways and Complete Streets Committee.

Mayor Laura R. Hoydick stated, “Susmitha’s keen understanding of Stratford ensures that she will successfully, and responsibly, help navigate the development of our Town. We are fortunate to have a consummate professional within our existing team who is willing and excited to take on this new role, and I look forward to continuing to work with Susmitha and the Planning & Zoning team.”

When asked about her thoughts on moving from Town Planner to Planning & Zoning Administrator, Susmitha remarked, “It has been an absolute honor to serve the Stratford Community as the Town Planner for the past seven years. I will continue to serve with utmost dedication and hard work in my new role to promote responsible development and enhance the quality of life for residents.”