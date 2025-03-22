Stratford

Stratford Library Hosts “Connecticut Cryptids” Program“Meet-the-Authors” Event is Set for March 31

Mar 22, 2025

The Stratford Library will host Connecticut writer Patrick Scalisi and Connecticut artist Valerie Ruby-Omen for a special “Meet-the-Authors” program on Monday, March 31 at 7 pm. The authors will discuss their new local history book, Connecticut Cryptids: A Field Guide to the Weird and Wonderful Creatures of the Nutmeg State. The program is free and open to the public.

Over three years, Scalisi and Ruby-Omen did extensive research on creature folklore from throughout the state to compile a definitive survey of Connecticut “cryptids”, that is creatures that are believed to exist (like Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster) but never proven to exist. In doing so, they learned that cryptids have been part of Connecticut culture and history from as far back as the 1600s to as recently as the 2020s. There’s even a fantastic story from Stratford about lighthouse keeper Judson and the mermaids! The program starts by introducing the audience to the concepts of “cryptids” and “cryptozoology” and followed by a storytelling session from the book. A Q&A session will follow.

“Meet-the-Authors: Pat & Val” will be held in the Stratford Library Lovell Room beginning at 7 pm on March 31. The authors will have autographed copies of their book available for purchase following the program. For further information visit the Library website: www.stratfordlibrary.org or call: 203.385.4162.

