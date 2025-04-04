Preliminary Status Report Regarding the Use of Deadly Force by the Bridgeport Police Department

According to initial police reports, on March 31, 2025, at approximately 5:50 p.m.,
uniformed Bridgeport Police officers, including Officer Yoon Heo and Officer Erin Perrotta,
responded to East Main Street on a report of a large fight. There was information that people
had gathered in connection with a funeral. In addition, there was further information that there
was a black Chevrolet Tahoe in the area whose occupant had a gun. Police located the black
Tahoe parked at a store parking lot on East Main Street. There were two occupants. Officer
Perrotta opened the passenger door and told the passenger, later identified as Dyshan Best,
that he was going to be patted down. Best exited the vehicle and fled. He was holding a Rémy
Martin liquor bottle in one hand. Officers Perrotta and Heo pursued, and a foot chase ensued.
At a gas station near the intersection of Beecher Street and Kossuth Street, Officer Heo
deployed a Taser. Best continued to run losing his shoes as he ran through the gas station. The
pursuit proceeded down Kossuth Street and into a driveway near 1420 Kossuth Street. By this
time, Best had discarded the liquor bottle. As Best ran up the driveway, he displayed an object
that appeared to be a gun in his right hand. Officer Heo fired his handgun two times, striking
Best. Police recovered a gun next to the spot where he fell. It was a Highpoint Compact 9mm
handgun. Officers immediately provided medical aid on scene and continued to provide aid
until the arrival of the Bridgeport Fire Department.
Best was taken by ambulance to Bridgeport Hospital. He was pronounced deceased at
7:41 p.m
The Office of Inspector General, Bridgeport Police Department, Connecticut State Police,
Western District Major Crime Squad and the Bridgeport Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office
are conducting the investigation which is continuing.