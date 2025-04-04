Preliminary Status Report Regarding the Use of Deadly Force by the Bridgeport Police Department

According to initial police reports, on March 31, 2025, at approximately 5:50 p.m.,

uniformed Bridgeport Police officers, including Officer Yoon Heo and Officer Erin Perrotta,

responded to East Main Street on a report of a large fight. There was information that people

had gathered in connection with a funeral. In addition, there was further information that there

was a black Chevrolet Tahoe in the area whose occupant had a gun. Police located the black

Tahoe parked at a store parking lot on East Main Street. There were two occupants. Officer

Perrotta opened the passenger door and told the passenger, later identified as Dyshan Best,

that he was going to be patted down. Best exited the vehicle and fled. He was holding a Rémy

Martin liquor bottle in one hand. Officers Perrotta and Heo pursued, and a foot chase ensued.

At a gas station near the intersection of Beecher Street and Kossuth Street, Officer Heo

deployed a Taser. Best continued to run losing his shoes as he ran through the gas station. The

pursuit proceeded down Kossuth Street and into a driveway near 1420 Kossuth Street. By this

time, Best had discarded the liquor bottle. As Best ran up the driveway, he displayed an object

that appeared to be a gun in his right hand. Officer Heo fired his handgun two times, striking

Best. Police recovered a gun next to the spot where he fell. It was a Highpoint Compact 9mm

handgun. Officers immediately provided medical aid on scene and continued to provide aid

until the arrival of the Bridgeport Fire Department.

Best was taken by ambulance to Bridgeport Hospital. He was pronounced deceased at

7:41 p.m

The Office of Inspector General, Bridgeport Police Department, Connecticut State Police,

Western District Major Crime Squad and the Bridgeport Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office

are conducting the investigation which is continuing.