Bridgeport News: Foot Pursuit-Manhunt

12:04pm–UPDATE: The suspect is in custody. The area schools were also in lock-in/lock-out.

11:30am–#Bridgeport CT– Police just had a brief foot pursuit on Colorado and Denver Court. They lost him on Howard Court. They are looking for a white male, wearing jeans, boots, black jacket, reddish hair and light complexion. He fled after a traffic stop. If see him or see someone or if you live in the area and see someone matching that description running in your backyard call police. He could possibly be armed.

This news report is made possible by: