Bridgeport New: Parking Ban Lifted

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport snow emergency parking ban is lifted as of today, January 8, 2018. The City of Bridgeport Department of Public Facilities continues to plow city roads. They will use all their resources in responding to tickets uploaded on Bridgeport 311. As of today, all streets have been plowed. Residents can expect crews and loaders to be out all week throughout the City for additional cleanup, especially on secondary roadways and cul-de-sacs that proved to be especially challenging due to abandon vehicles or vehicles that did not adhere to the parking ban.

Plowing

Residents can report plowing or any other related issues or concerns on Bridgeport 311 or by calling 203-576-7124 .

Sanitation and Recycling Collection

Sanitation and Recycling Collection has resumed its regular schedule. Please place trash receptacles curbside on your designated sanitation and recycling day.

Bridgeport Schools

Three Bridgeport Schools are closed today. Dunbar Elementary School and Park City Magnet School are closed today due to water pipe issues. Fairchild Wheeler is closed today due to lack of heat within the entire building.

Senior Centers

The North End/ Bethany Senior Center is closed until further notice.

Sidewalks

Commercial and/or residential owners who push snow into the streets or do not clear snow on the sidewalks in front of their buildings are subject to a $100.00 fine per ordinance for each incidence. For the safety of our pedestrians, please clear the sidewalks.

Residents may go to www.bridgeportct.gov/snow for the latest updates, information and resources. Please be sure to check local television and radio news outlets and follow the City of Bridgeport on Twitter and Facebook

