Bridgeport News: Mayor/Chief Statements On State Attorney’s Ruling

Bridgeport, CT – Statement of Mayor Joseph Ganim:

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Jayson Negron and all those affected by this terrible tragedy. I stand in solidarity with the community in peaceful and constructive means to express our feelings and emotions through this difficult healing process.

“This has been a very difficult eight months for the family and our community. We will continue to work with leaders in the community and other elected officials to find opportunities to bring people together and support our youth.”

Statement of Chief A.J. Perez:

“This is a very difficult time for the community and for my department. This was a tragic event where a police officer made a split-second decision. I want to express my deepest sympathies to Jayson Negron’s family and to the community as we work through this terrible incident.

“I am committed to working with our local and state leaders to build bridges with all of our citizens as we go through this difficult healing process.”