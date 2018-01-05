No Place Like Home Drive

Easton, CT– Easton ACTS (Area Congregations Together in Service) will host a refugee awareness and household goods collection event called ‘No Place Like Home’, Saturday, January 20, 2018, 7pm at Covenant Church of Easton, 1 Sport Hill Rd.,Easton, CT 06612. The donated goods will help furnish the apartment of a fully documented refugee family hoping to

permanently resettle in the United States in 2018.

The Wizard of Oz-themed evening will feature two speakers, including a recently resettled refugee, Mahmood Mahmood who will recount his experiences, and Co-sponsorship Manager, Greg Marino from Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services (IRIS). IRIS is a non-sectarian, independent nonprofit refugee resettlement agency that has welcomed more than 5,000 refugees to Connecticut since 1982. Guests will enjoy dessert, and have the opportunity to ‘tour’ refugee camps using virtual reality goggles, write postcards to state and federal representatives advocating for refugee acceptance programs, and choose a household item offa registry to provide for the family Easton ACTS will be helping to resettle this year. To view the household goods registry, click here: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/904084da8ad22a20-furniture

Family-friendly event. Suggested donation $5.

“Easton ACTS is simply people helping people. We hope the larger community will want to join us in this unique opportunity to welcome the newest members of our country. Over 21 million refugees have been forced to leave their country, we wanted to do more than just watch the suffering. This event, and the work of Easton ACTS and IRIS together, provides a tangible way to help,” says Amy Zima, Easton ACTS Co-Chair.

Easton ACTS was created in 2017 by the faith community located in and around Easton, CT. The organization has collected $10,000 to help resettle an incoming refugee family, newly documented as permanent legal residents of the United States. Easton ACTS, along with IRIS, will spend approximately six months resettling the family and helping them assimilate with housing, employment, education, health, financial, transportation and acculturation assistance.

This press release is made possible by: