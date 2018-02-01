Local Recipients of Youth Services Prevention Grants

BRIDGEPORT—Senator Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport), Senator Ed Gomes (D-Bridgeport), and Representatives Christopher Rosario (D-Bridgeport), and Ezequiel Santiago (D-Bridgeport), are happy to announce that 14 nonprofit organizations that provide direct services and programming to youth in the Greater Bridgeport area have been selected to receive state Youth Service Prevention (YSP) grants totalling $328,125 for 2018.

The State of Connecticut Judicial Branch awards YSP grants to nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies for youth programs. Organizations are nominated by members of the General Assembly’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus (BPRC), of which Bridgeport’s Sen. Moore, Sen. Gomes, Rep. Rosario, Rep. Santiago, Rep. Andre Baker, and Rep. Charlie Stallworth are members.

“These nonprofits are working hard every day to shape the future of our communities by providing essential services to our children and teens,” Sen. Moore said. “By investing in programs like Green Village Initiative and the Buddy Jordan Foundation, we are ensuring that young people in our community have the tools they need to develop their potential, build confidence, excel academically, and accomplish their goals.”

“From Family ReEntry to Stratford PAL and countless others, there are so many great organizations doing necessary work to keep our youth on the right track and address some of the most difficult issues they face,” Sen. Gomes said. “This funding will only enhance these programs to have a lasting impact on our communities.”

“I am pleased with the collective work our members have done to secure funding under the Youth Service Prevention Program for these outstanding organizations,” Rep. Rosario, Chair of the BPRC, said. “These respective programs make a significant impact in the lives of our young constituents and contribute to brighter and stronger futures. I am proud to be able to lead our caucus in moving our priorities forward and working with each one of them.”

“All of these organizations do indispensable work in the community and have a track record of excellence and touching lives young and old,” Rep. Santiago said. “Caribe Youth League and the Orcutt Boys & Girls Club have been providing many programs over the years that stress individual excellence, as well as being part of a team. This is money well spent and a direct investment in future success.”

FY18 YSP recipients in Greater Bridgeport:

Bridgeport Caribe Youth League Buddy Jordan Foundation

CHAMP Community Hands in Action Mentoring Program

Family ReEntry Organization Inc. Green Village Initiative

Haitian Women’s Association McGiviney Center

Orcutt Boys & Girls Club Original Works Inc.

Patrons of the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center Inc.

Stratford PAL The Walker E Luckett Jr. Foundation

The Village Initiative Project United Mentoring Academy Inc.

“We are so grateful for Senator Moore’s nomination and ongoing commitment to food justice in Bridgeport,” said Cristina Sandolo, Executive Director of Green Village Initiative. “This funding will allow us to bolster the impact of our Youth Leadership Program, grow over 5,000 pounds of healthy produce at Reservoir Community Farm for the neighborhood, and reach hundreds of students and gardeners through farm field trips and workshops.”

“Family ReEntry’s Transitions Youth Mentoring program provides a variety of mentoring services to young men who are incarcerated at the Manson Youth Institution, located in Cheshire. The program recruits mentors from many walks of life who volunteer their time to help guide and support young men during their incarceration and assist them as they prepare for release into the community,” said Randy Braren, Director of ReEntry initiatives. “We are deeply appreciative of Senator Gomes for his support of our work, and for his advocacy on behalf of the field of reentry and of its contribution to a safer Connecticut.”

This press release is made possible by: