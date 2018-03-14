#Bridgeport CT–Police need your help identifying the man who attempted to break into 76 Tesiny Avenue. The picture was taken from a residential doorbell camera. As the video was captured during the nighttime hours the night vision was activated on the camera. The suspect is possibly a Black or Hispanic male with a neatly trimmed beard, a puffy coat, and dark color baggy jeans.

The front door had tool marks observed on the inner area of the doorframe. Entry was not made but the door fell apart as the homeowner opened the door. *It is possible the suspect had a large screwdriver or small crowbar.

If you know this person or have any information please call the confidential tip hotline at 203-576-TIPS (8477).