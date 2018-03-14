Bridgeport News: Police Officer Injured In Crash

UPDATE: Police say one of their officers was hurt today when his cruiser crashed while responding to the home of a city man believed to have struck a Danbury Police officer with his car — in Danbury — earlier in the day.

4:03pm–#Bridgeport CT– A police officer received a hand injury after striking a fire hydrant on Washington Avenue near West Avenue. Police spokesperson Av Harris said the officer was cutoff by a woman who failed to stop for a stop sign. Harris said, Officer, Escalan recevied a minor injury to his right hand and was transported to the hospital.