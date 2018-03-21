Bridgeport News: Mayor Sets Selection Process For Police Chief

#Bridgeport CT – Mayor Joe Ganim announced today that planning has begun in preparation of the selection process for a Police Chief. An outside consultant has been hired to assist with arranging meetings with various stakeholders in our community who will have input on what they are looking for in a Police Chief. These meetings will include city staff, police department staff, elected officials, citizens, citizen groups and community organizations. The Executive Search Consultant Meetings with Civil Services, HR, and city officials, are planned to begin on Tuesday, March 20th. Meetings with elected officials, including state elected officials, council members, and community stakeholders will be scheduled in the near future. Qualities in a police chief that have been suggested or recommended in prior years include characteristics that represent strong management, leadership and law enforcement knowledge, the ability to execute effective Community Policing as well as some various personality traits. The Police Chief Executive Search Process will commence and the department will open the position of Police Chief to a nationwide search when the planning stages of the selection process have all been appropriately finalized. Mayor Ganim and the City of Bridgeport will invite all qualified candidates to apply for the position.

