Bridgeport News: Manhunt After Pursuit

12:02am–#Bridgeport CT– Police located a stolen car in the St. Vincent Hospital area. A slow speed pursuit went down Main Street, to and across Washington Avenue around side roads in the Hollow before police broke off the pursuit. A short time later the car was located abandoned on Lewis Street. K-9 from Fairfield is assisting in tracking the suspect.

Liking our post tells Facebook you want to see more of our posts. You’ll also get updates if the become available.

This news report is made possible by: