1:18pm–UPATE: They were unable to determine where the shots were from. Lock in/out was lifted

1:04pm–#Bridgeport CT– Shots fired in the neighborhood of Read School on Ezra Street in lock in/out. Police are investigating. Cemetery checks clear, frequently a military funeral is the cause. Call to the police was from the principal of the school according to radio reports.

