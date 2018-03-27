Bridgeport News: Take the Stairs Steps Challenge

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport Department of Health and Social Services completed a 9-week “Take the Stairs” Steps Challenge, from November 13, 2017 to January 13, 2018, to encourage residents to incorporate more physical activity in their daily lives. One hundred and sixteen people registered to join the Challenge, together participants took 9,874,860 steps!

The Steps Challenge participants selected step goals that ranged from a low activity level to highly active. The majority of participants reported that they met or exceeded their step goals each week. Participants were motivated with incentives in the form of gift cards to neighboring restaurants and tickets to local attractions.

Some participants gave testimony of losing weight and lifestyle changes to a healthier diet. City employees also reported they walked with colleagues during their lunch breaks and opted for stairs instead of elevators and escalators. One participant said, “I have lost 10 pounds since taking the stairs and giving up soda.” Read testimonials at the Take the Stairs webpage:http://www.bridgeportct.gov/takethestairs.

The “Take the Stairs” signs will remain at the City Hall locations as motivation to engage in more physical activity. Health Director Maritza Bond said, “We aim to continue physical activity efforts like this one, as we work together to build a healthy Bridgeport.”

Be on the lookout out for the Bridgeport Get Healthy Walk ‘N Talk on Saturdays, May 5 through June 9, 2018, and other opportunities to get involved with your health department.