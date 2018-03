4:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received multiple calls of a dog attacking a man at 127 Polk Street. Witnesses told me that the man allegedly starting arguing with his girlfriend and the dog attacked him to defend her. They said this is not the first time this has happened. Multiple sources told me the dog was shot by police but the dog did walk out on it’s own power by a resident of the home. The man was injured and transported to the hospital.