Milford News: Foran HS Students Transported To The Hospital

Officals said: “It is believed the students fell ill due to overheating while standing on risers under the stage lights,” the statement said. “Emergency medical personnel were deployed to Foran and four students were brought to local hospitals for further evaluation as a precautionary measure. Of the remaining students who fell ill, six were released to their parents to go home and one felt well enough to remain at school.”

10:41pm–#Milford CT–Four students in Milford were taken to the hospital during a chorus practice on Monday. Fire officials said about 200 students were in the auditorium at Foran High School for chorus when one student became overcome by heat. Eight students in total were affected, but only four were transported to area hospitals.