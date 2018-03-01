Trumbull News: Police Arrest Man On Stolen Firearm Charges

Police served an arrest warrant on a 20-year-old Trumbull resident after locating a stolen firearm in his home during a search. Christopher Ronnow of Doe Hollow Road in Trumbull was arrested after an investigation determined that he was found to be in possession of a handgun which was reported stolen. The gun was located while detectives were serving a search warrant at Ronnow’s home for an unrelated incident that occurred earlier in Trumbull. After locating the gun, Trumbull Detectives obtained assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms. The ATF performed a “trace” on the gun, which led to the discovery that the gun was reported stolen in March of 2017 from Pennsylvania. Christopher Ronnow was charged with Theft of a Firearm and held on a $30,000 bond, a court date of Feb. 28th.

