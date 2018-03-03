Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Route 25 Pursuit

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens, Trumbull

UPDATE: The pursuit came to an end with a possible crash in Monroe on Route 25 near Victoria Drive.  There is a report of a police officer with minor injuries.  Bridgeport, Trumbull, Monroe and State Police were in the slow speed pursuit.  There was no mention of what department the officer was from.

1:27am–#cttraffic–#Bridgeport CT–#Trumbull CT– A slow speed pursuit on Route 25 northbound.  The pursuit started in Bridgeport near Washington Avenue.  The car refused to stop and hit a curb causing the car’s wheel to wobble hence the slow speeds.  They are near exit 7 at this post.

 

