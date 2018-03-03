Route 25 Pursuit

UPDATE: The pursuit came to an end with a possible crash in Monroe on Route 25 near Victoria Drive. There is a report of a police officer with minor injuries. Bridgeport, Trumbull, Monroe and State Police were in the slow speed pursuit. There was no mention of what department the officer was from.

1:27am–#cttraffic–#Bridgeport CT–#Trumbull CT– A slow speed pursuit on Route 25 northbound. The pursuit started in Bridgeport near Washington Avenue. The car refused to stop and hit a curb causing the car’s wheel to wobble hence the slow speeds. They are near exit 7 at this post.