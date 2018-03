Tyreik Gant, 20 of 143 Connecticut Avenue Stamford was arrested for his role in the August 27, 2016 homicide of Shane Slinsky at 21 Wood Terrace. He is the third person arrested in this case. Gantt is charged with Felony Murder, Conpiracy to commit Robbery in the First Degree and Larceny in the Third Degree. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. Great work by the many officers and detectives that worked on this case, which was led by Detective Winkler.