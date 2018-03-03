Trumbull News: Residence Interrupts Home Break In

#Trumbull CT– On Thursday March 1, 2018, at 12:40 p.m. a resident of Leighton Road arrived home and heard noises in the house. The resident exited and then saw a white male jump out of a second floor bedroom window and run to the street. The resident said the male was wearing a grey hat, dark shirt, blue jeans and sneakers. A witness reported the man was picked up by a newer model blue car driven by another male wearing a hooded shirt. Police found that the man gained entry to the house by breaking a rear first floor window. This incident occurred near the Bridgeport, Fairfield Trumbull borders. Trumbull Police request anyone who may have information on this incident to please contact the Detective Bureau at 203-261-3665 Ext. 3252 or they may leave an anonymous tip at http://www.trumbull- ct.gov/PoliceTips.

