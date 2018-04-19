Bridgeport Honors Volunteers

#Bridgeport, CT – In recognition of National Volunteer Week, Mayor Joe Ganim this week joined the Bridgeport City Council to honor over 30 local volunteer groups and their efforts to improve the quality of life and community in the City of Bridgeport.

“We cannot express our gratitude for these organizations enough,” said Mayor Ganim. “The environment, our youth, and the lives of some of our most vulnerable residents are richer due to the efforts and sacrifice of volunteers throughout our community. National Volunteer Week is our opportunity to stop, honor and encourage them for their hard work and commitment.”

Some of the volunteer groups recognized included: the Bassick High School Build On Program, Big Brother Big Sister, AHEC AmeriCorps, the Puerto Rico Parade of Fairfield County, Vazzy’s Restaurant, Catholic Service Corps, and more. For a complete list of volunteer organizations please see the attachment.