6:09pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police were called to the 1200 block of Kossuth Street to assist the removal of 3 children from a home. A short time later “Officer Needs Assistance” was called and a number of officers were dispatched lights and sirens for the officer that called for the assist but no longer responded on the radio. A short time later arriving officer had the scene under control.

