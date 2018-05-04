The first area PechaKucha will be held on Wednesday, May 9 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Barnum Museum, 820 Main Street in Bridgeport. There were two free workshops leading up to this event which were designed to teach interested participants how to best put together their own PechaKucha­. Participants learned how to write & tell an inspiring story with 20 images. Presenters have been selected, and free tickets to the event are available on the museum website. The theme of the evening is a quote from P.T. himself — “The noblest art is that of making others happy!”

PechaKucha events are designed to bring people together to listen to great personal stories. PechaKucha is Japanese for “chit-chat.” It is a licensed presentation format in which each of 10 or more speakers use 20 slides, shown for 20 seconds, resulting in a total time of 6 minutes and 40 seconds. The format makes stories focused, fast paced, fun and/or funky.

Each Bridgeport PechaKucha Night moving forward will have multiple speakers and the events will be at different locations to be announced throughout the city. Audience members with tickets should arrive by 6:20 p.m. to be seated before people who do not yet have tickets. There will be snacks available.

Get Tickets at: Eventbrite.

If you have any questions email PKBridgeport@gmail.com or call John Swing at The Barnum Museum 203-331-1104 ext. 100.

