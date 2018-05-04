Bridgeport News: Ganim Praises First African American Chief Justice

#Bridgeport – Bridgeport Mayor and Democratic candidate for governor Joe Ganim is praising the State Senate for voting to confirm Justice Richard Robinson as chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court. The historic vote confirms Robinson as the first African American chief justice in Connecticut state history. The Senate and House both approved the nomination unanimously. “Justice Robinson was a great choice for chief justice, and I’m pleased the Senate acted quickly to confirm his nomination,” said Ganim. “Justice Robinson will bring strong leadership to the judicial branch, and I’m confident he will do an outstanding job.”

This press release is made possible by: