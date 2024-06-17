Norwalk News: Arrest Made in Residential Burglary Case

On June 15, 2024, at 4:36 AM Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a call for a residential burglary.

The caller reported she woke-up and found a male standing in her residence. The male attempted to take the caller’s phone as she tried to call 911 and then fled the scene prior to patrol officers’ arrival.



The Detective Bureau assumed the investigation. Detectives processed the scene and reviewed video surveillance. As a result of their investigation, detectives were able to identify Jose Gomez-Gonzalez as the male who entered the residence.



Norwalk Detectives arrested Jose Gomez-Gonzalez that same morning without incident. Gomez-Gonzalez is charged with Burglary in the first degree, and interfering with an emergency call and disorderly conduct. Bond is set at $500,000.00.