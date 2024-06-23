Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Pedestrian Killed

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 22, 2024

On June 21, 2024, at 9:20 AM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call requesting emergency response to 81 Riverside Avenue (Riverside Cemetery) for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving injuries, where a pedestrian was struck.

Norwalk Police, Norwalk Fire Department, and Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service were immediately dispatched to the scene. Norwalk Patrol Officers arrived alongside Norwalk Firefighters, who began providing medical aid to the pedestrian, 59-year-old Kathleen Quigley-Cutting. Kathleen Quigley-Cutting was transported to Norwalk Hospital by Norwalk Emergency Medical Service for serious injuries. She later succumbed to her injuries.

The Norwalk Police Department Crime Scene Unit, along with Crash Reconstruction Investigators, responded to the location and assumed the investigation. We ask any persons with information relating to the accident to contact lead Crash Reconstruction Investigator, Officer Taylor Equi, by phone at 203-854-3051, or by email at tequi@norwalkct.gov.

