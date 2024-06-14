Norwalk News: Arrest Made in Marina Burglary

On May 17, 2024, two males unlawfully accessed Cove Marina by climbing over the fence, subsequently breaking into two docked boats and stealing tools and alcohol.

Following the incident, officers collected video footage and gathered information, leading them to connect the crime with a similar one reported at a Fairfield Police marina, with Christopher McClain identified as a suspect.

Through surveillance efforts, Norwalk Officers positively identified McClain and his associated vehicle, resulting in the issuance of an arrest warrant.

On June 11th, McClain was apprehended without resistance at his residence. Christopher McClain, aged 19, faces charges including Burglary in the Third Degree, Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, and Larceny in the Fifth Degree, with a court-set bond of $25,000.