Norwalk News: Arrests Made in Vape Shop Raids for Illegal Sales and Possession

On June 7, 2024, at approximately 6:30 PM, members of the Special Services Division executed search and seizure warrants at two Smoke Shops on Washington Street in Norwalk, CT, following numerous complaints about vape and tobacco sales to minors and illegal marijuana sales. At Sono One Stop, located at 83 Washington Street, Evary L. Zorrilla Jr. was charged with the illegal sale or manufacture of cannabis, possession of cannabis, and two outstanding warrants for illegal tobacco sales to minors. Contraband seized included various THC products, marijuana pre-rolls, edibles, and a small amount of cash.

At Exotic Smoke Shop, located at 68A Washington Street, Barsha Sapkota was charged with possession of cannabis, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and the sale of 1 kilogram or more of cannabis. Contraband seized included a large quantity of THC vape products, gummies, marijuana pouches, pre-rolled joints, and cash.

For further information or to submit anonymous tips, the public can contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, send tips via the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com, or submit anonymous text tips by typing “NORWALKPD” followed by the message to TIP411 (847411).