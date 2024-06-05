Norwalk News: Narcotics Arrest

On June 4, 2024, members of the Norwalk Police Special Services Division, in collaboration with the Stamford Police Narcotics/Organized Crime Unit, arrested Hunter Wells after an extensive eight-month investigation. Investigators executed search and seizure warrants on Wells, his vehicle, and his person. Throughout the investigation, Wells sold Percocet pills containing fentanyl, ecstasy, and marijuana to undercover officers on numerous occasions. The investigation remains ongoing. Hunter Wells, aged 31, of Norwalk, CT, faces charges for two counts of the sale of a narcotic substance and three counts of the sale of cannabis. His bond is set at $140,000.

