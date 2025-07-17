Fugitive from New Hampshire Arrested in Norwalk

Officers arrested Jianming Zeng, 33, a fugitive from the Sullivan County House of Corrections in New Hampshire, after responding to a report of a suspicious person at 331 West Avenue. A gas station attendant reported that a man wearing only a t-shirt and underwear, with blood on his hands, had entered the lot in a heavy-duty pickup truck and then left the scene. The truck’s license plate was determined to be stolen from Claremont, New Hampshire.

Patrol officers located the truck minutes later at the Shell gas station at 94 West Avenue. Inside the store, they found Zeng, now wearing only a flannel jacket and underwear, with multiple lacerations to his hands and feet. A search of the vehicle uncovered a torn orange jumpsuit.

Zeng had escaped custody the day before by throwing clothing over a fence and climbing through barbed wire. He was confirmed to be a fugitive from Sullivan County and was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

He was charged with being a fugitive from justice and larceny of a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $500,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on July 25, 2025.