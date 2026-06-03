Fairfield Arts Commission to Celebrate Cultural District Recognition

Fairfield Arts Commission to Hold Cultural District Celebration

Fairfield, CT – The Town of Fairfield’s Arts Commission invites the public to a celebration honoring statewide recognition of Fairfield’s first Cultural District, which will take place on Saturday, June 27th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sherman Green in downtown Fairfield. The event will be held, rain or shine, and is free to attend.

The event is intended to showcase the amazing artists, cultural venues, arts organizations and creative businesses that call Fairfield home, as well as commemorate the first anniversary of the Town’s designation as an official Cultural District from the State of Connecticut. The program will include special performances, musical entertainment, an artisan market with handmade goods from Fairfield/Southport based artists, and brief remarks from Town and State officials and local dignitaries.

First appointed in 2023, the Fairfield Arts Commission applied for and received statewide recognition of Fairfield’s first cultural district in June of 2025. Cultural districts are walkable areas that feature numerous cultural facilities, activities and venues. These vibrant areas draw visitors and serve as a hub for residents to congregate and interact. The Town of Fairfield is one of thirteen communities to date that have achieved official State recognition of a cultural district within its borders.

To help inform its ongoing work, the Arts Commission and its Cultural District Advisory Board is asking the public to complete a brief survey, which can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ffldculturaldistrict . For those that complete the survey by June 26, 2026, five individuals will be chosen at random to receive a special Fairfield Arts Commission hat.

“The Town of Fairfield is truly blessed to have such a vibrant arts community,” said Matt Oestreicher, Chair of the Cultural District Advisory Board. “We are thrilled to showcase all that Fairfield artists and creatives have to offer, and to demonstrate anew how our many artistic and cultural organizations contribute to the Town’s economic vitality and quality of life.”

To learn more and get involved, please contact the Office of Community & Economic Development via email at arts@fairfieldct.org.

About the Fairfield Arts Commission

The Fairfield Arts Commission is an official body of the Town of Fairfield, comprised of nine volunteers appointed by the First Selectman. The purpose of the Fairfield Arts Commission is to stimulate, foster, facilitate and encourage the development and appreciation of artistic and cultural activities within the Town of Fairfield.

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