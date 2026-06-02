Fairfield School Zone Speed Camera Fines Now In Effect

Fairfield’s Automated Speed Enforcement in School Zones Now Active

Violations Subject to Fines in Designated School Zones

Fairfield, Conn., June 1, 2026—The Town of Fairfield announced today that its Automated Traffic Enforcement Safety Device (ATESD) program in designated school zones is now fully operational. Following a warning period from May 1 through May 31 designed to educate drivers and encourage compliance, drivers who exceed the speed limit and are traveling unreasonably fast will now be subject to fines.

Six school zones were selected based on crash history, engineering analysis and feedback from the community. Those locations include:

Dwight Elementary (Redding Road)

Notre Dame High School (Jefferson Street)

Burr Elementary (Burr Street)

Riverfield Elementary (Mill Plain Road)

Fairfield Ludlowe High and Fairfield Ludlowe Middle (Unquowa Road)

Fairfield Warde High (Knapps Highway)

Automated enforcement zones operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. During the start and end of the school day, cameras enforce a reduced speed limit of 20 mph. Outside of the designated school hours, and when school is not in session, normal speed limits will be enforced.

Fines are as follows:

First violation: $50, plus a $15 handling fee

Subsequent violations: $75, plus a $15 handling fee.

By comparison, if a similar violation would be issued by a police officer, the fine is a minimum of $200 for going 10 miles over the speed limit in a posted school zone, and results in points on your license and a possible impact on your insurance rates.

Data collected during the warning period showed thousands of speeding violations, underscoring the need for additional measures to improve safety and driving within the speed limit on Fairfield roads. The cameras are designed to improve safety by reducing speeding in areas where children, families, school staff and other pedestrians and bikers are present. Studies show that even small reductions in vehicle speed can reduce the likelihood of severe injuries and fatalities in crashes involving pedestrians.

“The goal of the ATESD program is to slow drivers down and create a safer environment for students, families, school staff and crossing guards. Data collected during the warning period reinforces information previously shared by the police department as well as reports from residents that speeding remains a significant concern,” said First Selectperson Christine Vitale. “We appreciate that changing driving behavior can be difficult and we appreciate the community’s partnership in keeping our streets safe, especially around our schools. Over the past month, drivers have been slowing down, which is making our streets safer and reducing the risk of serious injury should a crash occur.”

All enforcement zones are marked with signage to notify drivers of camera monitoring in the area, in accordance with state law. The Town is continuing to research options for additional signage, subject to review and approval by CTDOT and the Office of State Traffic Administration (OSTA).

“This initiative is about much more than just speeding,” said Police Chief Michael Paris. “It is one component of Fairfield’s broader Safe Streets initiative and supports the Town’s Complete Streets strategy and Vision Zero efforts to reduce serious crashes and create safer roadways for everyone. Through education, engineering, traditional enforcement, and technology-aided enforcement, the ATESD program is another tool that will be routinely used as part of broader traffic safety efforts, similar to Click It or Ticket campaigns, distracted driving enforcement, and Connecticut’s Slow Down, Move Over law, all aimed at increasing awareness, improving driver behavior, and making our roads safer throughout the community, especially around our schools.”

More information can be found on the Town’s website at: Speed Safety Cameras: https://fairfieldct.gov/service/first_selectmans_office/road_safety/school_zone_automated_traffic_enforcement.php Information on how to appeal a fine is available on the website.

This initiative supports the Town’s broader Vision Zero strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries, and to make Fairfield’s streets safer for everyone. Additional school zones are under review, pending review from OSTA.