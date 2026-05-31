Fairfield Farmers Market Kicks Off 11th Season Downtown

DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET 11th SEASON STARTS JUNE 7th

Fairfield Farmers Market and Fairfield Community Services are happy to announce the return of the popular summer farmers market on Sunday, June 7th. The market will be held every Sunday 10AM-2PM, rain or shine, on Sherman Green downtown Fairfield. Now in its 11th season, FFM features over 40 farms, small batch food producers and local artisan makers. Six Connecticut vegetable farms will offer fresh seasonal vegetables, fruit and salad greens. In addition to produce, vendors will offer other essentials such as meat, eggs, fish, bread, salami, honey, baked goods, herbals, mushrooms, CBD products, fresh flowers, pickles, vegan and gluten free provisions, savory pies, fresh mozzarella, pet products, healthy prepared foods, locally distilled spirits and cider, unique artisan crafts and more.

FFM is fun for the whole family, featuring live music on the gazebo and story hours with Fairfield Library throughout the season. Community partner Food Rescue US returns this season to gather vendor food donations for local food pantries. Sustainable Fairfield will be on hand providing recycling info and sharing sustainability initiatives. New this season, FFM is hosting a series of food drives to benefit Operation Hope.

Anthony Calabrese, Chief of Community Services, says, “We are excited to host this popular community event every Sunday on historic Sherman Green. Come support local farms and small businesses and enjoy the best seasonal products around.”

This year’s farms and vendors include:

Before & After Farms

George Hall Farm

Herbal Deva Farm

High Ridge Hydroponics

Little River Farm

Nature View Farm

New Petal Flower Farm

Sport Hill Farm

Union City Farm

5th State Distillery

Anchored Homestead

Avila’s Kitchen

Bee Love Project

Bella Alpacas & Home Harvested Herbals

Biscuits & Bones

Carrot Top Kitchens

Crunch Boreks

Dancing Barefoot Wellness

D’s Kitchen

East Coast Kombucha

Edgewise Kitchen

G Cafe & Bakery

Grumpy Dumpling Co.

Ittabits Fine Foods

Mama Hu’s Sushi Bake

New England Cider Co.

Nordic Fish/Oceans 180

Olmo Bagels

Om Champagne Tea

Oronoque Farms

Pedals Smoothies & Juice Bar

Raus Coffee Company

Saint X Foods

Sandpiper Bagels

Songbird Sweets

Stylish Spoon

SwetckieDoodles

Team Woofgang

Tucker’s Pie Co.

Yalla Organic Hummus

Please see the Farmers Market page at Fairfield Community Services website or @fairfieldfarmersmarket on Instagram for more information and updates.