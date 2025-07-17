Norwalk

Norwalk Man Arrested for Sexual Assault of Child

ByAlex

Jul 17, 2025

Norwalk Police arrested 60-year-old Jose Rodriguez after a months-long investigation into allegations of repeated sexual assaults against a 5-year-old child. The investigation began on March 20, 2025, when the child identified Rodriguez as the suspect.

The case was led by the Norwalk Police Special Victims Unit, with assistance from DCF, The Children’s Connection, Yale New Haven Hospital, and the Stamford State’s Attorney’s Office. On July 16, 2025, a warrant was issued, and Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident at his home on Ferris Avenue.

He was charged with sexual assault in the first degree and risk of injury to a minor. His bond was set at $1,000,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on July 17, 2025.

