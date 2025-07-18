Norwalk

Hidden Trap Found in Vape Shop; Norwalk Man Arrested

ByAlex

Jul 18, 2025

2025-07-11@#Norwalk CT—Norwalk Police executed a search warrant at R & R Smoke Shop on Main Street as part of an investigation into unlicensed cannabis sales. Officers discovered a hidden electronic trap beneath the sales counter containing a large stash of marijuana products and THC edibles.

The compartment held over 1 kilogram of marijuana products, including pre-rolls, THC vape cartridges, and edibles far exceeding Connecticut’s legal THC limits. Officers also recovered $1,169 in cash. The investigation revealed that the shop was operating without a state-issued cannabis license.

Mohamed Mohamed Lebrahim, 28, was arrested at the scene. He was charged with possession of more than 1 kilogram of marijuana products, possession with intent to sell, and use of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $500, and he is scheduled to appear in court on July 24, 2025.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 or submit anonymous tips at www.norwalkpd.com or by texting “NORWALKPD” followed by the message to TIP411 (847411).

By Alex

Hidden Trap Found in Vape Shop; Norwalk Man Arrested

