Norwalk Police Department Annual Norwalk Night Out – Postponed to August 13 Due to Weather

Due to the anticipated forecast of heavy rain, The Norwalk Police Department has postponed its

annual Norwalk Night Out to Wednesday, August 13, 2025, in front of police Headquarters,

located at 1 Monroe Street. The event will run from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and is free and open to

the public.

Rain date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Norwalk Night Out is a community-focused event aimed at building positive relationships

between law enforcement and the residents we serve. Attendees can look forward to a fun-filled

evening that includes:

A touch-a-truck area featuring city and state vehicles

Face painting, a magic show, and activities for kids

A bike raffle for children in attendance

Food and drinks donated by local businesses, served by Norwalk Police Officers

Numerous local vendors and community organizations on-site

Come meet the officers who serve your neighborhoods, enjoy family-friendly entertainment, and

learn more about the programs and services available in Norwalk.

For more information or questions about participating in the event, please contact Sergeant Ryan

Evarts at revarts@norwalkct.gov.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed

by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)