Norwalk Night Out Postponed to August 13 Due to Weather

Norwalk Police Department Annual Norwalk Night Out – Postponed to August 13 Due to Weather
Due to the anticipated forecast of heavy rain, The Norwalk Police Department has postponed its
annual Norwalk Night Out to Wednesday, August 13, 2025, in front of police Headquarters,
located at 1 Monroe Street. The event will run from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and is free and open to
the public.
Rain date: Thursday, August 14, 2025
Norwalk Night Out is a community-focused event aimed at building positive relationships
between law enforcement and the residents we serve. Attendees can look forward to a fun-filled
evening that includes:

  • A touch-a-truck area featuring city and state vehicles
  • Face painting, a magic show, and activities for kids
  • A bike raffle for children in attendance
  • Food and drinks donated by local businesses, served by Norwalk Police Officers
  • Numerous local vendors and community organizations on-site
    Come meet the officers who serve your neighborhoods, enjoy family-friendly entertainment, and
    learn more about the programs and services available in Norwalk.
    For more information or questions about participating in the event, please contact Sergeant Ryan
    Evarts at revarts@norwalkct.gov.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com
Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed

by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

