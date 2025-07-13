Elderly Woman Fatally Struck by Truck in Norwalk Driveway

On July 12, 2025, at approximately 10:16 AM, Norwalk emergency services responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck near 133 Connecticut Avenue. The victim, identified as 84-year-old Josephine Pimpinella, was found with serious injuries and transported to Norwalk Hospital, where she later died.

Norwalk Police’s Crash Reconstruction Unit and detectives responded to the scene, gathering surveillance and witness statements. The investigation revealed that Ms. Pimpinella was crossing the driveway of 133 Connecticut Avenue when she was struck.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Wasilewski at 203-854-3035 or by email at Cwasilewski@norwalkct.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, online at www.norwalkpd.com, or by texting “NORWALKPD” followed by the message to TIP411 (847411).