GOVERNOR LAMONT DIRECTS FLAGS TO HALF-STAFF IN HONOR OF PLAINVILLE FIREFIGHTER RAYMOND MOREAU

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff in honor of Plainville Firefighter Raymond “Ray” Alan Moreau, who died in the line of duty this morning while operating at fire at a residence in Plainville.

Flags should be lowered effective immediately and remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been determined. The Office of the Governor will send out a notification indicating when flags should be returned to full staff.

“It is with extreme sadness today that we mourn the life of Plainville Firefighter Raymond Moreau, who selflessly put his life on the line to serve and protect his community,” Governor Lamont said. “Today’s tragedy is another reminder about the extraordinary risk that firefighters face as part of their duties, and they are heroes for assuming these responsibilities. On behalf of the entire State of Connecticut, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Firefighter Moreau, including his wife Chris and his colleagues at the Plainville Fire Department.”

“I am heartbroken to learn of the tragedy in Plainville,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “Firefighter Raymond Moreau was a model citizen, who risked his life to keep his community safe. Our volunteer firefighters represent the best of us, exemplifying a steadfast commitment to service and sacrifice. My heart goes out to his loved ones and the Plainville community.”

In accordance with the governor’s directive, flags will be at half-staff on the Connecticut State Capitol building and all other state-operated buildings, grounds, and facilities statewide. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, and any other private entities and government subdivisions are encouraged to lower their flags for this same duration of time. Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered.