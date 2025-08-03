State News

BLUMENTHAL SLAMS VA’S MOVE TO STOP PROVIDING LIFE-SAVING ABORTIONS TO VETERANS

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 3, 2025

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Ranking Member Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) today released a statement slamming the Trump Administration’s Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) move to stop providing abortion care to veterans who have been raped or whose pregnancy is threatening their health.

“The government should not be able to impose a pregnancy on anyone— least of all survivors of rape, abuse, or those whose health is at risk. Current VA policy guarantees that, at the very least, veterans who are raped or who could die without an abortion can get the care they need. It is disgusting and dangerous that the Trump Administration will strip VA’s ability to provide essential health care to veterans in these harrowing situations. It is a harmful and reckless move that reneges on the Department’s promise to provide every veteran the health care they earned and deserve. We cannot let VA stop providing this care to veterans by ripping away this narrow, targeted protection. I will be fighting as hard and long as possible to reverse this cruel, dangerous new policy.”

In September 2022, VA began to offer abortion counseling to all pregnant veterans and CHAMPVA beneficiaries, and abortion in cases of rape, incest, or the life or health of the veteran or CHAMPVA beneficiary. This was in response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling creating urgent risks to the lives and health of pregnant veterans and CHAMPVA beneficiaries in states that have banned or otherwise severely restricted access to abortion.

More than 462,000 women veterans of reproductive age are enrolled in VA health care. More than half of these women live in states that have enacted abortion bans or restrictions.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT DIRECTS FLAGS TO HALF-STAFF IN HONOR OF PLAINVILLE FIREFIGHTER RAYMOND MOREAU

Jul 28, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ACTIVATES EXTREME HOT WEATHER PROTOCOL BEGINNING MONDAY

Jul 27, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Senator Tony Hwang Announces $4.4 Million Awarded to Fairfield for Commerce Drive Bridge Replacement Project

Jul 20, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

BLUMENTHAL SLAMS VA’S MOVE TO STOP PROVIDING LIFE-SAVING ABORTIONS TO VETERANS

Aug 3, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Robbery Arrest in Norwalk

Aug 3, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Trumbull Police Investigate Overnight Car Break-Ins

Aug 2, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Westport Appoints Alberto Vargas Jr. as Director of Information Technology

Aug 2, 2025 Stephen Krauchick