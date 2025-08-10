GOVERNOR LAMONT ACTIVATES EXTREME HOT WEATHER PROTOCOL FOR THE COMING WEEK

Cooling Centers Will Open and Can be Located by Visiting 211ct.org or Calling 2-1-1

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to a weather forecast indicating that Connecticut will experience another stretch of severely hot and humid conditions over the coming week, he is directing the state’s Extreme Hot Weather Protocol to be activated effective at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 11, 2025, and remain in effect through at least 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

During this period, heat index values are expected to exceed 100 degrees, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday.

This is the fourth time the protocol has been activated so far this year. The purpose of the protocol is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the hot conditions. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies, municipalities, and other partners to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to make sure that information regarding cooling centers is available statewide, providing a location for those in need of relief.

Cooling centers will be available throughout the state. Anyone in need of a place to get out of the heat can locate their nearest cooling center by viewing the list that will be published online at 211ct.org or calling 2-1-1.

“The National Weather Service has informed our office that this approaching heat wave may deliver the hottest stretch of weather Connecticut has experienced so far this summer,” Governor Lamont said. “By activating this protocol, we can help ensure that cooling centers open throughout the state and provide a place for people, especially those who are most vulnerable, to get some relief from the severely hot conditions. To locate a nearby cooling center, view the list that is being published online at 211ct.org or call 2-1-1.”

The following actions are implemented while Connecticut’s Extreme Hot Weather Protocol is enacted:

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security uses its WebEOC communications network, which is an internet-based system that enables local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions.

Municipalities and other partners submit information on the opening of cooling centers into the WebEOC, providing a real-time database on the availability of these locations statewide. United Way 2-1-1 uses the system to act as a clearinghouse to assist residents in locating a cooling center.

Regional coordinators from the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security monitor WebEOC to respond to any requests from municipalities for state assistance.

The energy utility companies provide the state with regular updates regarding the impact of the weather conditions on their respective utilities throughout the duration of the protocol.

Although anyone can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others:

Infants and young children are sensitive to the effects of high temperatures and rely on others to regulate their environments and provide adequate liquids.

People 65 years of age or older may not compensate for heat stress efficiently and are less likely to sense and respond to change in temperature.

People who are overweight may be prone to heat sickness because of their tendency to retain more body heat.

People who overexert during work or exercise may become dehydrated and susceptible to heat sickness.

People who are physically ill, especially those with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation, may be affected by extreme heat.

Some prevention tips to stay safe in extreme heat include:

Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If you must be outdoors, try to limit your outdoor activity to the morning and evening. Try to rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to cool off.

Find an air-conditioned location. (Call 2-1-1 for a list of cooling centers.) Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Avoid direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Check on those most at-risk several times a day.

Pets that cannot be brought indoors should be provided ready access to water and shade to keep them cool.

Never leave pets inside of parked vehicles because temperatures can soar to life-threatening levels within minutes.

Everyone is also reminded to stay hydrated during periods of extreme heat. As we lose fluid through sweat, dehydration is common during very high temperatures. It is strongly encouraged to:

Drink more water than usual.

Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more fluids.

Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

Remind others to drink enough water.