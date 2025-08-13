State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT’S 2025 SALES TAX-FREE WEEK RUNS FROM AUGUST 17 TO 23

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 12, 2025

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Connecticut will hold its annual Sales Tax-Free Week from Sunday, August 17, through Saturday, August 23, 2025.

During this weeklong sales tax holiday, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from the Connecticut sales tax. The exemption applies to each eligible item costing under $100, even if those items are purchased in the same transaction.

“Our annual sales tax holiday gives Connecticut consumers some extra savings during the busy back-to-school retail season,” Governor Lamont said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of these savings and, as always, support our many locally-owned small businesses.”

“As students are preparing to head back to the classroom, Sales Tax-Free Week is the perfect time for parents and families to stock up on necessary clothing and other essentials, while saving money,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “These savings offer a great reason to shop locally, where every dollar spent supports our neighborhoods and communities.”

“This is a great opportunity to stock up on all those items you’ll need for the back-to-school season,” Connecticut Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton said. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of these savings and shop local.”

For detailed information on Sales Tax-Free Week, including a list of individual items that are exempt or taxable, visit portal.ct.gov/drs/sales-tax/sales-tax-free-week.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

