GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT’S 2025 SALES TAX-FREE WEEK RUNS FROM AUGUST 17 TO 23

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Connecticut will hold its annual Sales Tax-Free Week from Sunday, August 17, through Saturday, August 23, 2025.

During this weeklong sales tax holiday, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from the Connecticut sales tax. The exemption applies to each eligible item costing under $100, even if those items are purchased in the same transaction.

“Our annual sales tax holiday gives Connecticut consumers some extra savings during the busy back-to-school retail season,” Governor Lamont said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of these savings and, as always, support our many locally-owned small businesses.”

“As students are preparing to head back to the classroom, Sales Tax-Free Week is the perfect time for parents and families to stock up on necessary clothing and other essentials, while saving money,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “These savings offer a great reason to shop locally, where every dollar spent supports our neighborhoods and communities.”

“This is a great opportunity to stock up on all those items you’ll need for the back-to-school season,” Connecticut Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton said. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of these savings and shop local.”

For detailed information on Sales Tax-Free Week, including a list of individual items that are exempt or taxable, visit portal.ct.gov/drs/sales-tax/sales-tax-free-week.